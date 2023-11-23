Poland among top-performing EU countries says minister

Sasin based his claim on the EC's 2024 Alert Mechanism Report (AMR).

Albert Zawada/PAP

Jacek Sasin, the state assets minister, has said that Poland’s absence from a European Commission’s (EC) report on states threated by macroeconomic imbalances is evidence that the country is one of the EU’s “top-ranked” performers.

Sasin based his claim on the EC’s 2024 Alert Mechanism Report (AMR).

“The European Commission’s latest report places us among the top-ranked EU countries,” Sasin wrote on the X platform on Thursday.

“Of the 14 potential economic imbalances in Poland, only one was found (whereas the average was around 3),” he added. “This imbalance relates to the ‘too rapid,’ in the Commission’s view, growth of Polish wages.”

This year, the list of countries endangered by macroeconomic imbalance included Spain, France, Germany, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Hungary, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and the Netherlands.

The only EU country without any economic disproportion was Malta.