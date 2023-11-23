Epic feature film to tell story of January Uprising for first time in more than 30 years

Billed by the film's distributor as a "thrilling, epic production made on a grand scale," director Tadeusz Syka said that the film "is a timely story about the fact that 160 years ago we rose up in an uprising in which we had no chance."

The first feature film in more than 30 years to tell the story of the January Uprising was showcased to the media this week ahead of its planned theatre release in January 2024.

Billed by the film’s distributor as a “thrilling, epic production made on a grand scale,” director Tadeusz Syka emphasised the timeliness of the narrative, particularly in the wake of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Syka said that the film “is a timely story about the fact that 160 years ago we rose up in an uprising in which we had no chance.”

The film features the return of renowned actor Daniel Olbrychski to the Polish cinema scene, marking his first appearance in a domestic production since 2019.

Alongside him, the evergreen Cezary Pazury contributes to the film’s ensemble cast.

The January Uprising of 1863 in Poland was an insurrection spanning various social classes that sought to restore the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth.

Triggered by discontent with Russian rule, it reflected Polish aspirations for independence.

Despite initial successes, harsh Russian repression quelled the uprising by late 1864.

The film is told from the perspective of the chaplain General Stanislaw Brzóska, who led the insurgent unit that fought longest against the Russians in the 22-month struggle for independence.

As a clergyman, Father Brzóska defied conventional expectations, leading an insurgent unit in battle.

He joined his insurgent unit as chaplain. However, he took command when his superior, who was in Galicia, was forced to stay there.

Historian Dr Tadeusz Krawczuk said: “He was a chaplain, but he did not intend to be a commander. The attack on Łuków, which he led, was a matter of coincidence, so to speak, because the man with military training who was supposed to lead the attack failed and did not turn up. Brzóska shouldered a task that he should not have shouldered.”

Brzóska continued to lead his men into battle even after the execution of members of the National Government headed by Romuald Traugutt on 5 August 1864, despite being offered safe passage away from Poland by the Russians.

His commitment to the cause of Polish independence inspired his fellow countrymen and after his death by hanging in 1865 in Sokołów Podlaski by the Russian authorities, he became a symbol of Poland’s quest for autonomy.

Director Tadeusz Syka said: “The idea [for the film] was born in December 2020. While poring over archival sources about 19th-century Polish heroes, I discovered the figure of Fr Brzóska and came to the conclusion that it was a topic for a film.”

The film will hit the big screen in Poland in January next year. Meanwhile, its title song performed by popular vocalist Sanah will be released in December. Marcin Gadomski/PAP

He added: “The 19th century is a difficult era in cinematography, because of the costumes, the set design. The theme of the January Uprising was particularly rare on the screen.”

