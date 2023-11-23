Football club named after Pope JPII thanks late pontiff for historic victory

Featuring an image of the Polish pontiff in their coat-of-arms, Juan Pablo II College Chongoyape faced Diablos Rojos de Juliaca on Sunday in a Quarter Final Cup match.

Juan Pablo II College Chongoyape

A Peruvian football club named after the late John Paul II earned the greatest result in their history after invoking the Pope’s name to guide them to victory over a side called the Red Devils.

With so much at stake, the team posted a picture of the Pope on their Facebook profile and called on him for help.

Due to the complex workings of the Peruvian football pyramid, a win would not only take Juan Pablo II College through to the semi-finals of the Peruvian Cup but would also be enough to secure them promotion to the second division.

With the heavens clearly smiling on Juan Pablo II College, two goals by Eduardo Burga sealed a 2-1 win over their rivals, the Red Devils (Diablos Rojos).

“We are on the eve of our most important match and we entrust ourselves to our patron Pope John Paul II. With his faith and blessing [may we win].”

The post was signed with a prayer emoji. Accompanying it, a photograph of the Pope was published with his arms raised in blessing and a football pitch in the background.

A photograph of the Pope was published with his arms raised in blessing and a football pitch in the background.

On social media, the club posted pictures of the team celebrating their landmark achievement. Visible in the background, banners featuring the club’s crest – complete with the Pope’s face – could be seen hoisted on the fence.

Picked up by the Polish sports press, soon after the social media accounts of Juan Pablo II College found themselves flooded with messages from Polish well-wishers.

One fan published a picture of the Pope pumping his fists in delight. Others noted that John Paul II had defeated the devil. Yet more have cheekily demanded that the club open a fan store in Poland.

Despite losing yesterday’s semi-final on penalties, the heroics of the team have earned them a wave of new support on the other side of the world and seen the club inundated with requests for replica shirts.

However, whilst the story has been seized upon by Poland's sports papers, all have been quick to remind readers of the Pope's love of football.

Growing up in Wadowice, he was known as an adept goalkeeper in his youth. During school games that pitted Catholic boys against Jewish lads, he would often volunteer for the Jewish side to make the numbers even.

A lifelong fan of Cracovia, he later granted the team a private audience in the Vatican. Given an honorary life membership of Barcelona after performing mass in front of 120,000 people in the Nou Camp stadium, he was additionally an honorary member of Schalke and Borussia Dortmund.

According to one persistent urban legend, he was also once a regular on the terraces of Fulham whilst he completed his religious studies at Roehampton.

Although this story has since been debunked, it is likely that he did have a soft spot for the West London club.

Hoping to get to the bottom of these rumours, a Fulham fan once famously reached the Vatican to ask directly. “I’d heard he was a fan and as it was Easter I thought I’d give him a ring,” Ken Myers of the Fulham Independent Fanline told reporters back in 1999.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got through to his press spokesman. This guy even knew we were playing Wigan and was happy to talk about it.”