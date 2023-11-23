Walesa denied fair hearing by Polish court says ECHR

Although Walesa (pictured) won the case, the ruling was overturned nine years later by the Chamber of Extraordinary Review and Public Affairs following an extraordinary appeal by Zbigniew Ziobro, the Prosecutor General and justice minister in the United Right (ZP) governing coalition.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg has ruled that Lech Walesa, the former Polish president and Solidarity leader, had his “right to a fair hearing” violated by a Polish court.

The case involving Walesa stems back to a civil suit he had brought against a former friend and associate, Krzysztof Wyszkowski, who had accused him of collaborating with the security services under the communist regime, the ECHR press release said.

Although Walesa won the case, the ruling was overturned nine years later by the Chamber of Extraordinary Review and Public Affairs following an extraordinary appeal by Zbigniew Ziobro, the Prosecutor General and justice minister in the United Right (ZP) governing coalition.

The ECHR found, in particular, that the Chamber of Extraordinary Review and Public Affairs, which had examined Ziobro’s appeal, was not an “independent and impartial tribunal established by law.”

Therefore, Walesa’s right to a fair hearing had been breached.

The Court also held that the appeal had been incompatible with the rule of law and notably with the principles of legal certainty.

According to the ECHR, Ziobro “had abused the extraordinary appeal procedure to further his own political motives” related to the long-lasting and public conflict between Walesa and the United Right government.

Under the judgement, “these violations originated in interrelated systemic problems connected with the malfunctioning of national legislation and practice.”

The ECHR has called Poland to urgently take appropriate legislative measures to comply with requirements, including the principle of independence of the judiciary.

Walesa, who shot to world fame as the leader of Solidarity in its battle with Poland’s communist regime, has been involved in a long and bitter feud with Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Law and Justice, the dominant party in the United Right.

Kaczynski has accused Walesa of being a communist spy while, in turn, Walesa has become a fierce opponent of PiS.