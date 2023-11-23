Wroclaw airport breaks pre-pandemic passenger traffic record

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

The airport in the southwestern Polish city of Wroclaw has broken its pre-pandemic record for passenger numbers with more than 3.5 million people serviced so far this year, the airport announced on Thursday.

Wroclaw Airport CEO Cezary Pacamaj expects the facility to have serviced almost 4 million travellers by the end of the year.

The airport’s management said the record was broken at 08.45 on Thursday when a plane landed from Valencia.

“On board the plane were exceptional passengers,” the airport wrote in a press release. “They were travellers 3,548,026 and 3,548,027 in the group serviced in 2023. More than a month before the end of the year, Wroclaw Airport has achieved the best result in its history.”

The press release went on to say that so far this year the airport has serviced close to 3.6 million travellers, beating its 2019 record. The airport’s management attributed the success to a number of factors including an extended offer, an increased frequency of flights on the most popular routes, and the hard work of staff.