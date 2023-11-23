Dep. justice minister warns of defence threat from new EU treaties

Sebastian Kaleta told PAP that he could not imagine Germany and France having a say on Poland's defence policy.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

A Polish deputy justice minister has said that proposed changes to EU treaties may lead to the bloc determining which countries can have armies.

The European Parliament (EP) adopted a resolution on Wednesday, which could herald changes to the EU treaties such as ending the principle of unanimity and the veto mechanism.

Kaleta said that so far these mechanisms had protected the sovereignty of member states in key areas such as defence. Without them, he added, the EU could create new defence regulations governing, for example, “which countries should have an army.”

“Let’s imaging the situation that Poland has to buy equipment for a European army from the Germans and the French and these armies would will be commanded by the Germans, the French, and Polish soldiers would be stationed in Germany or France, because these decisions will be in that field,” Kaleta said.

Kaleta, who is member of Eurosceptic party Sovereign Poland, a junior member of the acting United Right coalition government, said a similar situation could occur with regard to security services created by the EU, which under the new rules “could conduct operational activities in the member states without their consent.”

The resolution will go before a Council of European Ministers on December 12.

According to the EU’s Spanish presidency, there is enough support behind the resolution for it to be taken up by the European Council, which could establish a Convention through a simple majority vote.

The Convention would be comprised of representatives of the member states and EU institutions and be tasked with working on a new Treaty to be sent to the Council for further work before being ratified by the member states.