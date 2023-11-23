Cecylia Malik and the Sisters of the River

In the above picture, Cecylia Malik shows the boat symbolising the Vistula and her tributaries. Below, the river skirt Cecylia mentions in the interview.
In the latest Debrief, we’re down in Kraków meeting a very special artist who has made a name for herself in creating the most colourful and inventive ecological protests across Poland and Europe.
Join John Beauchamp as he visits Cecylia Malik at home in Kraków, a hive of activity where art and social activism collide. We speak about her ongoing major ecological happening, Sisters of the River, and how art can play a role in raising environmental awareness.