Opposition plans to sack TVP employees in drive against political bias

Marcin Kierwinski, a senior MP from the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), which has recently confirmed its readiness to form a coalition government with the Third Way and the New Left, told state-owned Radio Three on Thursday that the coalition intends to fulfil all of the opposition's election promises, including tackling TVP.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s opposition is planning to dismiss ex-governments’ officials working for state-owned broadcaster TVP in a bid to rid it of alleged political influence, a senior member of the Civic Coalition (KO) said on Thursday.

A government made out of the current opposition parties is becoming an increasing possibility in Poland as Law and Justice (PiS), the governing party, lacks the support needed to hold onto office.

Opposition politicians have long claimed the broadcaster has become a political tool of PiS, although this is denied by the government, and of exacerbating social divisions within Polish society.

“We will do everything to ensure that public television is restored to the Polish people,” he said. “The officials who sit in TVP today will no longer work there.”

Kierwinski said that this meant sacking TVP employees who “sow hate, hatred and behave as if they were on the payroll of PiS, not TVP.”

“Everything will be done according to the law and decency. I do not accept that people who are only involved in sowing hatred should earn 50, 80, 100 thousand each for hosting one programme a week,” he continued.

The culture minister in the new government, once it is formed, will present appropriate legal measures on this matter as soon as he takes office, Kierwinski added.