Wait time for trucks to cross Polish-Ukrainian border at five days

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Trucks trying to get into Ukraine are still facing massive queues at border crossing and up to five days of waiting, the police have said.

The queues are a result of protests by Polish lorry drivers who have blockaded a number of crossings on the Polish-Ukrainian border owing to what they claim is unfair competition from Ukrainian road-haulage firms.

Angelika Glag-Kunysz, a police spokesperson, told PAP that the queue of trucks waiting to cross the border at Dorohusk has been shortened but is still about 18-kilometres long.

“There are about 750 vehicles in the queue and border services have said the estimated waiting time is 117 hours, which is, close to five days,” she said.

A further 620 trucks are waiting in a 150-hour-long queue to enter into Ukraine at the Hrebenne border crossing.

Malgorzata Pawlowska, another police spokesperson, said that the column of trucks there “is approximately 48 kilometres long.”

The drivers, who started their protest on November 6, are demanding the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian companies carrying goods, excluding those carrying humanitarian aid and military equipment.

They have also demanded that operating permits be suspended for companies that were set up after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.