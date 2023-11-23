Commission on Russian influence to be dismissed says opposition

"We have submitted a request to the Speaker of the Sejm to dismiss, as soon as possible, the members of this illegal commission, the so-called one to investigate Russian influence cases, where Law and Justice officials take salaries by the handful and do nothing," Borys Budka, the head of KO's parliamentary caucus, told the private TV broadcaster Polsat on Wednesday.

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

Poland’s political opposition has submitted a request to dismiss the members of the commission on Russian influence in Polish affairs, a senior member of Civic Coalition (KO) said on Wednesday.

The law establishing the commission to investigate alleged Russian influence in Polish affairs between 2007 and 2022 came into force in August despite a storm of controversy that made headlines both in Poland and abroad.

At the time, opposition politicians claimed the commission, which at one point had the power to bar people from public office, could be used as a political weapon to target politicians the government wanted removed from politics.

The Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, appointed nine commission members at its final sitting on August 30. All were proposed by the ex-ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, with the opposition declining to put forward candidates or vote on the matter.

Budka added that the new government would carry out an audit to determine “how much money from the Polish taxpayers’ pockets was taken by those nominated to the illegal commission.”

Asked if the commission would operate with a different composition, he replied that “the commission will not operate at all” since it is “incompatible with the Polish Constitution.”