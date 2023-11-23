buyblueandwhite: Kvitna Charitable Foundation and Uriel Stern ask to show solidarity

“Our initiative is not about raising money, it is an act of solidarity and support for Israel in difficult times,” said Uriel Stern, chairman of the Kvitna Charitable Foundation.

“Over the past two weeks, we have been actively trying to draw attention to an important initiative to support the people of Israel by purchasing Israeli goods.

We realize that in today’s world, each of us has the opportunity to support and strengthen nations through our daily purchases. Every Israeli item you buy is your contribution to the country’s prosperity, struggle for peace and well-being.





We urge you to join this important initiative. Let our actions be a sign of unity and support. Let us continue to do good together by buying Israeli goods.

Dear friends, our initiative is not about raising money, it is an act of solidarity and support for Israel in its time of need.

New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas!

We urge you to join our initiative: buy Israeli goods and share your choices on social media. Post photos of your purchases with the hashtag #buyblueandwhite and show your solidarity with the people of Israel!

The support page is here – https://www.facebook.com/buyblueandwhite

Here you can also find out and share where Israeli goods are sold in your city,” added Uriel Stern.