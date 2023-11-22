Opposition party leaders reject Morawiecki’s invitation to talks

The leaders of the opposition agrarian Polish People’s Party and Civic Coalition (KO) have either declined Mateusz Morawiecki’s invitation to talks or have not been invited.

Morawiecki, the acting prime minister from the Law and Justice (PiS) party, is trying to form a government after his party lost its parliamentary majority in October’s general election.

Although PiS emerged from the election as the party with the most seats, its attempts to strike a coalition deal with other parties or groupings have run aground on the opposition’s steadfast refusal to work with it.

“The gentlemen from the Law and Justice party seem not to like me and they do not invite me to meetings,” Donald Tusk, the KO leader, said on Wednesday.

“But even if I had been invited, I would have to think it over as I would not like to take part either in a parody or in something make-believe,” Tusk said, adding that, in fact, it would be a waste of time.

Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the PSL leader, was also dismissive of talks despite his party being occasionally touted as a possible PiS partner.

“We have agreed to form a coalition consisting of PSL and Poland 2050, namely The Third Way, Civic Coalition (KO) and The Left,” he said on Wednesday in reference to a coalition deal already struck between opposition parties.

“So it makes no sense to hold such talks today. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has been aware of this situation as this is public knowledge,” he said.

“I believe that the prime minister knows such meetings will be unproductive,” he continued.

Earlier in the day, Morawiecki’s invitation to talks had been rejected by Krzysztof Gawkowski, the head of The Left parliamentary caucus, and Marek Sawicki, a PSL MP.

Morawiecki had announced that he would extend invitations to meet the heads of other political formations in Poland.

A PiS failure to get any form of agreement will open the door to the creation of an opposition government led by Tusk, and will bring an end to PiS’s eight years in power.