Old suitcase containing Warsaw Uprising letters from a daughter to her mother found in pile of rubbish

Muzeum Powstania Warszawskiego

An old suitcase containing personal letters from WWII has been found in a pile of rubbish in Warsaw.

Discovered lying outside an apartment block alongside belongings to be taken to a rubbish dump, local woman Magdalena Kubanek decided to rescue the suitcase and its contents.

Taking it home, she later posted information about it on social media before giving it to a friend who took it to the Warsaw Uprising Museum.

One of the letters dated 4th April 1943 begins: 'Kochana Mamusiu' ('Beloved Mummy')."

Museum spokeswoman Anna Kotonowicz said: “The suitcase probably belonged to someone called Katarzyna Bojarska née Pietrusińska.

“Inside there were letters addressed to her by her daughter Donata Bojarska.

“This is a very personal correspondence addressed to the mother. The daughter talks about her fears and concerns about the occupation.

“Mrs. Katarzyna probably took her daughter away from the city to protect her from dangers.

“Judging by the date of the last letter, the owner of the suitcase survived the uprising.

Kotonowicz added that after opening the suitcase " it turned out, due to the writing on the paper which lined it, that the suitcase was taken out of the Warsaw Uprising on the 5th of August 1944."

“The first letters are dated from March and April 1943, the last one from November 1944.

“It is from this letter that we can say that Mrs. Katarzyna managed to survive the uprising.”

Kotonowicz added: “This story is unique due to the sensitivity and mindfulness of a person, who, walking down Szymanowskiego street, noticed in a rubbish container, items which had been thrown out of one of the apartments.

“Among them was a suitcase, in quite poor condition.

After the Warsaw Uprising, 85 percent of the city was deliberately destroyed by the occupying German forces.Public domain

Posting photos of the letters and suitcase on its Facebook, the museum was soon flooded with comments from delighted followers.

The museum said: “This is testament to the huge interest and social sensitivity towards mementoes associated with the Warsaw Uprising.

“It makes us happy that people have the awareness to donate these types of artefacts to the Warsaw Uprising Museum.”