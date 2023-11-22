Terrifying moment ‘shark fin’ spotted off Polish coastline by astonished beachgoer

The menacing Jaws-like fin was captured on camera by a local beachgoer, bobbing around the Baltic sea in Kołobrzeg in the northwest of the country.

This is the horrifying moment a ‘shark fin’ was spotted in shallow water off the Polish coast.

But others have questioned if it is really a shark with one saying: “I think it’s a harmless herring, but on the water I would feel uncomfortable seeing a fin approaching my direction.”

User Henryk K. added: “It’s true that sharks live, the herring shark can reach 3.5 m and can easily threaten humans.”

Marcin G weighed in saying: “And I’m betting on dead sea trout. They have thrush and they swim under the surface.

“I’ve seen this behavior more than once, not only in this water, but it also happens in rivers.”

According to the Pew Charitable Shark Alliance Organization, there are three species of sharks commonly found in the Baltic Sea: the spur dog, the thorny skate and the small-spotted catshark.

Although not as common, blue and porbeagle sharks, can also be found, with the latter reaching up to 3.5 meters and weighing up to 200kg.

However, experts from the Gdynia Aquarium say there’s nothing to worry about, as a shark attack in Polish swimming areas is almost impossible giving that most of the species are not dangerous to humans.

They added that the sharks do not usually venture into Polish waters and instead live in the western waters near the Danish Straights where there is a higher salinity in the water.