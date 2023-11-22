Opposition politicians decline PM’s coalition offer

Morawiecki has been looking for potential alliances among most political groupings that won seats in parliament in the October 15 general elections after being designated by President Andrzej Duda to form the next Polish government.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Politicians from two opposition parties that the prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, hoped to bring onboard in a government he is trying to form have strongly rejected his offer of talks.

On Monday, acting Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that he would extend invitations to meet with the heads of other political formations in Poland.

Morawiecki has been looking for potential alliances among most political groupings that won seats in parliament in the October 15 general elections after being designated by President Andrzej Duda to form the next Polish government.

So far no major parties have shown any interest in the offer.

Krzysztof Gawkowski, the head of the Left parliamentary caucus, was the first to discard the offer Morawiecki had issued to some opposition parties.

“Fake PM invites us to meetings about a fake coalition!” Gawkowski wrote on the X platform on Wednesday. “On behalf of the Left I inform you that we are not going anywhere!”

The Left is part of the broader New Left party.

Marek Sawicki of the agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) spoke in a similar vein on Wednesday.

“I am surprised, because I repeatedly and publicly told the prime minister that he is needlessly acting out this comedy, this farce, and needlessly prolonging the agony of this government,” Sawicki said in an interview with journalists outside the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament.

“We already have an agreement with a prime minister. That prime minister – of a coalition of a (parliamentary – PAP) majority – is Donald Tusk,” he said and added, “We won’t be making deals with two prime ministers. An understudy doesn’t interest us.”

In the October election the majority of the seats in the Sejm was won by the alliance of the three main opposition groupings, the Civic Coalition, The Third Way (consisting of PSL and the centre-right Poland 2050) and the New Left (uniting socially-liberal groupings in Poland).

The pro-EU opposition went on to strike a coalition agreement and aim to form a government, putting forward Donald Tusk as their candidate for prime minister.

But the president gave the job to Morawiecki instead, the candidate of the socially-conservative PiS, who had ruled the country for eight years, despite the fact that he will likely not win the vote of confidence from the Sejm.