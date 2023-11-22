Most Poles want income threshold for child benefit

A majority of Poles believe that the new government should introduce an income threshold for a monthly child benefit, a recent poll has shown.

In 2016 the outgoing Law and Justice (PiS) government introduced its flagship Family 500 Plus child benefit programme under which all families with at least two children under 18, regardless of the parents’ income, had the right to a monthly benefit of PLN 500 (EUR 114) per a second and subsequent child. Later the benefit was expanded to all children below 18. In August 2023, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president and a PiS ally, signed an amendment raising the benefit to PLN 800 (PLN 183).

According to family ministry, around seven million Polish children benefit from the programme.

In a survey by the Pollster Research Institute, published by Super Express newspaper on Wednesday, 63 percent of respondents would like the incoming government to introduce an income threshold above which a household would not qualify for the 800 plus benefit. The remaining 37 percent are of the opposite opinion.

According to Super Express, “500 plus helps many parents raise children, and many families make ends meet thanks to this benefit, however, since its introduction the programme has raised controversy because PLN 500 per child is paid to everyone, including very wealthy people.”

The survey was conducted on November 7-8 on a sample of 1,014 adult Poles.