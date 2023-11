Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s retail sales increased 2.8 percent year on year and by 3.2 percent month on month in real terms in October, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Wednesday.

Analysts surveyed by PAP were betting on a 1.7 percent annual increase and a 2.0 percent monthly rise in real terms in October.

At current prices, Polish retail sales went up 4.8 percent year on year in October versus the 4.9 percent growth expected.