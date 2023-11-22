Russian spy network broken up by Lublin prosecutors

Local prosecutors in the Polish south-eastern city of Lublin issued an indictment on Wednesday against 16 individuals who were part of a spy network working with Russian special services.

According to the findings of an investigation, the accused carried out activities involving the reconnaissance of critical infrastructure including military facilities and seaports.

“The accused, identified as foreigners from across the eastern border, carried out intelligence activities, but also propaganda activities against Poland and prepared diversionary acts on behalf of Russian intelligence,” said the National Prosecutor’s Office.

They operated from January 2023 to March 2023 in Biala Podlaska, Chelm, Medyka, Przemysl, Rzeszow, Warsaw and other locations in the country.

The spies face charges of participation in an organised crime group and acting for foreign intelligence against the interests of Poland. Fifteen of them have already been detained.

The acts of which the defendants are accused are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.