Head of Central Bank could be brought before State Tribunal says Tusk

Tusk said a press conference on Tuesday that the coalition of KO, the Third Way and The New Left hold enough votes in the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, to bring Adam Glapinski (pictured), the NBP's governor before the State Tribunal.

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Donald Tusk, leader of Poland’s largest opposition grouping, the Civic Coalition (KO), and a candidate for prime minister, has announced that the opposition coalition is considering bringing the governor of the Central Bank (NBP) before the State Tribunal for delaying the process of interest-rate hikes.

After the socially-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party lost their parliamentary majority in the October general elections, three major opposition groupings now aim to establish a coalition government led by Tusk.

However, Tusk added that this step is still being analysed since the coalition wants “to use this very serious disciplinary tool responsibly.”

The State Tribunal of Poland is an organ of judicial power whose main task is to enforce accountability of the highest authorities and state officials for violations of the Constitution or the law in connection with their positions.