ShoeDunnit! Cops seize shoe thief ‘masterminds’ following month-long crime spree

The thieves, aged 30 and 26, now face five-years in jail after being caught thieving ninety-one pairs of shoes with a retail value of PLN 17,000.

KMP Bialystok

Police in Białystok have arrested two men that went on a month-long crime spree stealing shoes.

The thieves, aged 30 and 26, now face five-years in jail after being caught thieving ninety-one pairs of shoes with a retail value of PLN 17,000.

The bizarre case came to a head when a store noticed shoes going missing from mid-October onwards.

Finally reporting the case to the police, it took local cops just two days to get to complete their investigation.

According to the police report, the thefts took place in Juchnowiec Kościelny just outside of Białystok.

News of the curious theft has come just weeks after a Warsaw man went globally viral after posing as a mannequin in a shop window before robbing a string of malls after they had closed.KRP Warszawa

Masterminded by the older of the pair, it was he who had been charged with the responsibility of transporting boxes of shoes from a warehouse to a store.

Instead, he is accused of selling off selected boxes to his partner in crime who then sold them on online portals at a vastly discounted rate.

Raiding an apartment, detectives found eleven pairs of stolen shoes leading them to charge the older man with theft and his accomplice with receiving stolen goods.

The story has delighted local press who happily reported that it wasn’t a centipede that was responsible for stealing so many shoes, but rather two sole mates with a penchant for crime.