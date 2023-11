Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s average gross corporate wage increased by 12.8 percent year on year to PLN 7,544.98 (EUR 1,727.05) in October on a 2.2-percent monthly increase, stats office GUS has reported.

Poland’s corporate employment was 0.1 percent lower year on year in October 2023 and amounted to nearly 6.5 million full-time equivalent employees, while it stayed flat in monthly terms.