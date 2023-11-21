Queues persist on Polish-German border due to increased checks

Daniel Karmann/PAP/DPA

Some Polish-German border crossings have seen increased congestion as the German border guard continues to carry out increased checks to stem the inflow of irregular migrants.

On Tuesday morning, a queue of cars wanting to enter Germany at the Swiecko border crossing spanned eight kilometres along the A2 motorway, an official with the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA) told PAP.

Border controls in Germany have caused most delays in the days following the weekends, when the traffic is the heaviest, especially when it comes to the transport of cargo. Congestion usually persists from Sunday afternoon to Wednesday.

On other routes leading to Germany there is no congestion and the traffic is flowing.

These temporary border controls in Germany are an attempt to counter illegal migration to the country and were introduced on November 16.