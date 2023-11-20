Over 30 ‘outstanding’ Polish hotels preselected for new Michelin award

The new Michelin Key which will be introduced in 2024, has preselected more than 5,300 hotels in 120 countries, with 32 of them based across Poland and will ‘highlight establishments offering exceptional hotel and travel experiences’.

Michelin Guide

Over 30 hotels in Poland have been out forward for a new award from gastronomic bible the Michelin Guide.

The new Michelin Key which will be introduced in 2024, has preselected more than 5,300 hotels in 120 countries, with 32 of them based across Poland and will ‘highlight establishments offering exceptional hotel and travel experiences’.

The coveted new awarded on the basis of five criteria which included whether the hotel gives visitors ‘a local experience’ as well as its design and architecture.Michelin

These will include 13 in Kraków, 10 in Warsaw, three in Poznan and one each in Gdansk, Lodz, Wroclaw and Dorotowa in Warmia.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, said: “The ‘Michelin Key’ is an objective and reliable sign for travelers.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, said: “The ‘Michelin Key’ is an objective and reliable sign for travelers. Just as the ‘Michelin Star’ distinguishes restaurants that have reached the peak of their potential, the ‘Michelin Key’ will distinguish the most outstanding hotels around the world.IAN LANGSDON/PAP/EPA

“Just as the ‘Michelin Star’ distinguishes restaurants that have reached the peak of their potential, the ‘Michelin Key’ will distinguish the most outstanding hotels around the world.

“It is also a recognition of the team of committed and enthusiastic professionals from hotel industry.”

In Kraków, the recommended facilities are:

• Mercure Fabryczna

• Ester, Warszauer

• Indigo

• Bachleda Luxury MGallery

• Stary

• Sheraton Grand

• Copernicus, Bonerowski

• Pod Różą

• Puro Stare Miasto

• Puro Kazimierz

• Queen Boutique

Warsaw’s preselected hotels are:

• Intercontinental

• Radisson Collection

• Sofitel Victoria

• Nobu

• Westin

• Mamaison Le Regina

• Bristol Luxury Collection

• H15

• Puro Centrum

• Hotel Warszawa

• Indigo Nowy Świat

The Puro chain of hotels in Łódź, Gdańsk, Wrocław and Poznań have also been preselected, with Poznań also seeing its City Solei, Liberte 33 and Ilonn Boutique Limanowskiego included.

One of the recommendations also went to Galera 69 – a boutique hotel in Dorotowo in Warmia.

The coveted new awarded on the basis of five criteria which included whether the hotel gives visitors ‘a local experience’ as well as its design and architecture.Intercontinental hotel Warsaw

The coveted new awarded on the basis of five criteria which included whether the hotel gives visitors ‘a local experience’ as well as its design and architecture.

The hotels will be rated by ‘mystery’ Michelin inspectors, all former travel professionals, of 25 different nationalities.

The hotels will be rated by ‘mystery’ Michelin inspectors, all former travel professionals, of 25 different nationalities.Crew on Unsplash

In addition to the inspectors’ recommendations, the awards will also take into account customer reviews.

The finalist will be announced in the first half of 2024.