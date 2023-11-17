Head of financial watchdog KNF to be appointed within one week says PM

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The new head of the financial watchdog KNF will be appointed within a week, Prime Minister-designate Mateusz Morawiecki said.

PM Morawiecki said that the decision will be made within “the timeframe that relates to the end of the term of the current head of the KNF.”

“As far as I know, this is still at least a week… , but certainly, neither earlier nor later can these decisions be taken, only by the law, in accordance with the procedures,” he said.

The term of office of the current head of the KNF, Jacek Jastrzebski, expires on Thursday, November 23.

The opposition parties that are set to form a new government are concerned that the outgoing ruling party, the socially-conservative Law and Justice (PiS), will use its last opportunity to appoint a KNF head that that would be favourable to them but could hinder transformations the new government wants to carry out, especially in state-owned companies and banks.