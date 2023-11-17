Sejm speaker says new coalition gov’t may be ready by December 12

A new government composed of Poland’s three pro-EU opposition parties may be ready on December 11-12, Szymon Holownia, the recently-elected lower house speaker said after a meeting with the president on Friday.

The centrist Civic Coalition (KO), the centre-right Third Way and the New Left have all vowed to form a new government after the October 15 general election gave them a combined 248-seat majority in the 460-member lower house, or the Sejm. The ruling party, the socially-conservative Law and Justice (PiS), won 194 seats.

The new parliament has already elected its new speaker, Szymon Holownia, a leader of the Third Way group.

“If all constitutional deadlines are met, the government could be formed on December 11-12,” the Sejm speaker said after a meeting with President Andrzej Duda.

Despite PiS’s apparent failure, the president announced he would give the first attempt of leading the new Polish government to Mateusz Morawiecki of PiS, although his chances to win a vote of confidence in parliament are close to none, as all the other parties have ruled out their support for him.

The president move is likely to delay the government formation process and if Holownia’s forecast is right, the new cabinet will be formed nearly two months after the election and with little time to pass bills needed to become law before January 1, 2024.