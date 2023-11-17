Polish truckers’ protest to spread across Ukrainian border

Polish hauliers have announced that they will extend their protest on the Ukrainian border to the crossing in Medyka, starting from next week.

The protest is currently taking place at the Hrebenne and Dorohusk crossings in the Lubelskie province.

On Friday, at a press conference held in front of the European Commission Representation in Warsaw, Polish transport industry members announced the extension of their protest.

“Farmers from the organisation Deceived Countryside are joining the protest; at the moment they are already at Korczowa,” Rafal Mekler, a haulier from the Lubelskie province and a far-right Confederation politician, said referring to the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing Korczowa-Krawiec in the south-eastern Podkarpackie province.

Mekler added that Slovak carriers also stand in solidarity with their Polish colleagues.

The continuation of the protest by Polish truckers from March this year was announced during a press conference in the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, on November 3.

Polish truckers have accused their Ukrainian peers of unfair competition that is hurting their business. In 2022, the EU eased regulations for Ukrainian transport companies to help the country combat the Russian invasion, but this has undercut local businesses.

The protest restarted on November 6 due to what the Polish haulage companies see as the failure of the government to provide sufficient support in their dispute, and this time it was supported by the far-right Confederation party.