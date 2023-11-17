Warsaw bodybuilder makes history as first Pole to win prestigious Wheelchair Olympia

Warsaw’s Karol Milewski powered his way to victory after seeing off competition from seven other wheelchair competitors including five-time champ Harold Kelley at the event in Orlando, Florida.

Mr Olympia

A wheelchair-bound body builder has made history after becoming the first Pole to win America’s prestigious Mr. Olympia championships.

Warsaw’s Karol Milewski powered his way to victory after seeing off competition from seven other wheelchair competitors including five-time champ Harold Kelley at the event in Orlando, Florida.

Talking to Polsat Sport after the victory, the 33-year-old said: ”I don’t want it to sound wrong, but this title is a side effect of what I do, the desire to compete and improve myself.”

Following a car crash in 2010 which left him with serious spinal fractures, Milewski was told by doctors he would never walk again. Mr Olympia

Following a car crash in 2010 which left him with serious spinal fractures, Milewski was told by doctors he would never walk again.

Despite this, Milewski who was already into bodybuilding vowed to continue and returned to the gym.

From there he went onto win a string of competitions leading up to November’s Mr Olympia event organised by the International Federation of Body Builders (IFBB).

Talking to Polsat Sport after the victory, the 33-year-old said: ”I don’t want it to sound wrong, but this title is a side effect of what I do, the desire to compete and improve myself.”Karol Milewski/Instagram

In addition to contests’ waist-up abilities, jury members also take into account each bodybuilder’s injury, and how they go about training.

Started in 1965, the Wheelchair Olympia was added in 2018.

Following MIlewski’s historic win, fellow bodybuilder Katarzyna Janowiec said: “Karol is an amazing man, you must get to know him, and you will see that he is one of the greatest inspirations in the world! Mine for sure!”