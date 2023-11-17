Street cat who became Szczecin’s top-rated tourist attraction wows with stunning new look after losing weight and finding new home

Now and then: Gacek, who is now called George, shows off his trim new look (L) compared with when he was living on the streets (R).

TOZ

Poland’s most famous cat has wowed fans after finding a new home and going on a diet.

Chubby black-and-white Gacek became a worldwide sensation earlier this year while living in a wooden box on Kaszbuska street in the northern city of Szczecin.

Scoring a puurrfect Google rating of 5, ‘Kot Gacek’ surpassed even the city’s most famous attractions as tourists flocked from across Europe to meet the cat.

But because people kept giving him snacks and treats, Gacek’s weight quickly ballooned.

His soaring fame also caught the attention of the media. wSzczecinie/Screen

After a failed kidnapping attempt, in April the Animal Welfare Association in Szczecin (TOZ) took Gacek in after noticing he required treatment for his teeth and joints.

They also put him on diet after being told by vets he needed to shed 4-5 kgs.

Now, photos posted on TOZ social media show a remarkably slim Gacek, who also revealed he had changed his name.

Writing on the post, TOZ said: “Hello, dear compatriots. Do you still recognize me? Because a friend of mine, Gacka, came to my mother’s house recently, she looks at me and says that it’s not me, I’m no longer Gacek.

“From today on call me George… Cat version of George Clooney, yup that’s the new me! I’m fit and okay with it. Running up the stairs, jumping on counter tops…”

The post has now gone viral with over 1.7k likes and and hundreds of comments from adoring fans.

TOZ

One delighted fan posted: “Beautiful, proud, happy Mr. Cat – not some street attraction for people without imagination!”

Another wrote: “What a handsome guy, now I believe he is healthy and happy.”

Yet another said simply: “Wow! How great do you look!’

The cat formerly known as Gacek is on a new mission to raise funds to feed homeless animals.zrzutka.pl

Now the cat formerly known as Gacek is on a new mission to raise funds to feed homeless animals.

Named ‘Gacek buys food for the homeless’, to date over 9,500zl of the 9,000zl target sum has been raised.