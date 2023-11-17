Polish HICP price index up by 6.3 pct y/y in October – Eurostat

HICP-measured prices in Poland rose in October by 6.3 percent year on year versus 7.7 percent in September, and edged up by 0.3 percent month-on-month, European stats office Eurostat said.

HICP is a harmonised index of consumer prices calculated according to the harmonised methodology of the Statistical Office of the European Union. The index is used to determine countries’ compliance with Maastricht treaty inflation criteria necessary for euro adoption.

The maximum allowed inflation is set at 1.5 percentage points above the level of the three-year average of countries with the lowest result in the EU.

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services (CPI) increased by 6.6 percent year on year and by 0.3 percent month on month in October.