Ammunition from WWII found in Wroclaw

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Over a thousand WWII shells and mortar bombs have been found on a construction site in Wroclaw, south-western Poland.

Sappers have been securing the unarmed mortar bombs and artillery shells since Wednesday. The worksite on Horbaczewskiego Street has been under the supervision of the Training Centre of the Engineering and Chemical Forces in Wroclaw.

Luckily, the ammunition found is unarmed, Marek Gwozdz, the Centre’s spokesman, told PAP on Friday. The operation is going to last into next week.

“According to the sapper patrol’s estimates, the ammunition that has so far been removed may only be about a third of what has been in the stockpile,” said Gwozdz.

During the war a small German airfield was located in the area near the construction site, which might explain the amounts of ammunition found at the site.