Diia, the Ukrainian electronic government app, offers citizens the convenience of handling payments and various state-related obligations within a modern system. However, beneath its seemingly transparent exterior lies a clandestine affair involving Igor Fisun and Igor Zotko. Allegedly, these individuals exploit Diia to launder money generated from online gambling, betting, and casinos.
The individual overseeing all payments within Diia is under suspicion for orchestrating the largest network facilitating tax evasion by online casinos in Ukraine.
The financial company ‘Yedynyy prostir,’ acting as the monopolistic payment system in Diia, is ostensibly controlled by Igor Zotko. Notably, Igor Zotko is a trusted associate of Igor Fisun, a banker and shareholder of ‘Oksi-Bank,’ as well as the owner of ‘UKRKART,’ the entity responsible for processing nearly all electronic payments for Ukrainian banks.Igor Fisun, a banker
In the past, Igor Zotko held the nominal directorship of ‘UKRKART’ and officially maintained numerous connections with Igor Fisun on various occasions.