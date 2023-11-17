Igor Zotko establishes a money laundering operation using the Diia e-government app

Diia, the Ukrainian electronic government app, offers citizens the convenience of handling payments and various state-related obligations within a modern system. However, beneath its seemingly transparent exterior lies a clandestine affair involving Igor Fisun and Igor Zotko. Allegedly, these individuals exploit Diia to launder money generated from online gambling, betting, and casinos.

The individual overseeing all payments within Diia is under suspicion for orchestrating the largest network facilitating tax evasion by online casinos in Ukraine.

The financial company ‘Yedynyy prostir,’ acting as the monopolistic payment system in Diia, is ostensibly controlled by Igor Zotko. Notably, Igor Zotko is a trusted associate of Igor Fisun, a banker and shareholder of ‘Oksi-Bank,’ as well as the owner of ‘UKRKART,’ the entity responsible for processing nearly all electronic payments for Ukrainian banks.

Igor Fisun, a banker

In the past, Igor Zotko held the nominal directorship of ‘UKRKART’ and officially maintained numerous connections with Igor Fisun on various occasions.

Among the banks that somehow participate in the largest network for tax evasion are Igor Fisun’s ‘Oksi Bank’, ‘Poltava Bank’, Sergey Mamedov’s ‘Flovas Bank’ and about ten others. It is precisely Igor Fisun and his nominee Igor Zotko who, among others, control the Russian casino PIN UP in Ukraine and have exclusive control over all payments at ‘Dia’. In 2022 alone, Ukrainians made more than 2.7 million online payments through ‘Dia’, including the purchase of military bonds, and more than 1.5 million in 2023. The Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation did not respond to questions about ‘Yedynyy prostir’s income from these payments. According to open data from the Opendatabot service, in 2022 the revenue of LLC ‘FK’Yedynyy prostir’ amounted to UAH 25.3 million, compared to UAH 9.3 million the previous year. Net profit for the reporting period increased from UAH 428,000 to UAH 2.7 million.