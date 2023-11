JEROEN JUMELET/ANP/PAP/EPA

A Covid-19 vaccine specifically for the new ‘Kraken’ (XBB) strain of the virus will be available at vaccination points in Poland, including pharmacies and public clinics, from December 6, the Ministry of Health has told PAP.

The ministry said on Friday that the jab, made by the Novavax company, would be available free of charge to everyone that wanted it. The ministry added that the vaccine is considered highly effective and safe.