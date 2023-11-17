Sejm speaker to urge president to take swift action on new gov’t

During a televised address to the Polish people on Thursday, Holownia talked about his planned meeting with Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, scheduled on Friday at 11am.

The newly elected speaker of the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, has said he is planning to advise the president to expedite the government formation process at a meeting between the two on Friday.

“Tomorrow I will go to President Andrzej Duda to assure him of the need to form a government quickly,” he said.

He added that it’s important that the new government starts to address the real concerns of the Polish people soon, which include lowering the cost of living and ensuring their safety.

After the socially-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party lost their parliamentary majority in the October general elections, three major opposition groupings now aim to establish a coalition government led by Donald Tusk, the leader of Civic Coalition, the largest among the three parties.

Tusk has been named as the opposition’s candidate for the new prime minister, however the first choice, according to the Polish constitution, falls to the president.

Andrzej Duda nominated Law and Justice’s Mateusz Morawiecki instead of Tusk, even though the candidate will likely not win the vote of confidence from the Sejm.

Such a decision led to more time passing between the general elections and the formation of a government that will actually be able to lead the country.