Polish deputy FM meets families of Poles trapped in Gaza

"If someone is in a difficult life situation, and it is clear that people who have had to leave their lifelong possessions and have lost their homes in Gaza, they are entitled to apply for this support," Jablonski said.

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

A Polish deputy foreign minister has met relatives of Polish citizens evacuated from the Gaza Strip and those still waiting to escape the war zone.

The meeting came as Poland continued its diplomatic efforts to get the remaining Polish citizens out of Gaza.

The Poles became stuck after Israel launched a massive air and land assault on the Palestinian territory following the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7.

“We are waiting for the approval from other countries, we are working on it all the time, we are in constant contact with Israel and Egypt,” said Pawel Jablonski on the work to get the Poles out.

He added that not all the participants of the meeting had been aware of the difficulties surrounding the situation.

The government has also said it will offer assistance to those evacuated.

“If someone is in a difficult life situation, and it is clear that people who have had to leave their lifelong possessions and have lost their homes in Gaza, they are entitled to apply for this support,” Jablonski said.

On Monday, two Polish Air Force C-130 Hercules transport aircraft brought the 18 Poles home.

Jablonski did not give the number of people still waiting to fly home as the data “change all the time” but promised to “do everything to evacuate all the citizens.”