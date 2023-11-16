October’s core inflation rate down to 8.0 pct reports Central Bank

Pawel Supernak/PAP

Poland’s core inflation, which excludes the prices of food and energy, measured 8.0 percent year on year in October and was down from September’s 8.4 percent, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Thursday.

Inflation excluding fixed prices amounted to 5.1 percent year on year in October, down from the level of 6.8 percent in the previous month.

Inflation excluding the most volatile items measured 9.9 percent year on year in October, down from 10.9 percent in September.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation reached 8.3 percent year on year in October, down from 9.3 percent in the previous month.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) eased to 6.6 percent year on year and were down 1.6 percent month on month in October.