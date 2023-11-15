Underground river in Łódź to be raised to the surface after more than 100 years

The River Lamus, in the past a pivotal waterway in the city, and now currently flowing through the city centre via an underground channel, is to reemerge to the city's surface after more than 100 years.

architektura.muratorplus.pl/UM Łódź/ZWiK Archive

While it has recently become commonplace for Polish towns and cities to gain amazing new attractions and important infrastructure, none can boast that they have gained a new river in their very centre.

A few years ago, the Łódź Waterworks decided to fit lighting in the channel outlet so that residents can get a glimpse of the underground attraction.ZWiK Archive

This is thanks to the backing of the European Union, which recently agreed to provide funding for the project.

Łódź mayor Hanna Zdanowska said: “After more than 100 years, the Lamus River is returning to the surface. The European Union has granted more than PLN 15 million for this purpose!”

The project envisages that part of the river will rise to the surface in the soon-to-be-renovated Kiliński Park.

Former prime minister and current Euro MP Marek Belka, who submitted the financing proposal and originally comes from Łódź, wrote on Facebook: “This is the only project of its kind from Poland that has received so much financial support this year.

In the past, the Lamus was the fastest flowing watercourse in the area and its gradient could be compared to mountain rivers.ZWiK Archive

“The Lamus project will consist of two important components: the revitalisation of Kiliński Park and the surfacing of the Lamus River by ‘pulling’ it out from under the ground, allowing the water to flow in its natural channel and making it available to users in the park by creating terraces and descents to the water.”

According to the Department of Water and Sewerage in Łódź, the river is about 2 km in length.

This made the river important in the city’s economic development as it powered the water mill that stood on the site of today’s Victory Square.Public domain

The mill was owned by the Lamus family, giving the river its name.

Former prime minister and current Euro MP Marek Belka, who submitted the financing proposal and originally comes from Łódź, wrote on Facebook:

Over time, the Lamus shared the fate of other rivers in Łódź as factory and household sewage were dumped into it.

Because of the unbearable stink that wafted up from it, the river was eventually hidden in an underground sewer. Today, the Lamus no longer receives sewage and its water is fairly clean water.

The triumphant return of the Lamus is set to join a lineup of recently unveiled attractions that have injected a new vibrancy into Łódź, such as the state-of-the-art EC1 Science Centre and the captivating Orientarium branch of Łódź Zoo.