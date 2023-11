Poland’s workday-adjusted industrial production fell by 0.9 percent year on year in September, following a 1.9 percent year-on-year decline in August, according to EU stats office Eurostat.

In the euro zone, industrial output fell by 6.9 percent year on year and by 1.1 percent month on month in September after a 5.1 annual decline and a 0.6 percent monthly rise in August, Eurostat said on Wednesday.