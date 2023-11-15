We need declaration from our party allies says ex-ruling party MP

Marek Pek, a PiS senator, told Polish state-owned Radio Three on Wednesday that PiS would seek solemn declarations from the allied groupings.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

It is important to check how many MPs truly support the Law and Justice (PiS) party if we are going to form an opposition bloc in the new parliament, a senior PiS member has said.

Despite winning most seats in the October 15 general election, the socially-conservative PiS lost a ruling majority in both houses of parliament and has slim chance of forming a coalition government as no other party seems to be interested in cooperation with them.

Although, PiS did not establish a formal coalition, the United Right led by PiS brought representatives of 3 others political parties (Sovereign Poland, the Republican Party and Kukiz’15) into the Sejm, the lower house of Polish parliament. Only 157 out of 194 seats won by this ‘coalition’ belong to PiS members.

However, Pawel Kukiz, Jaroslaw Sachajko and Marek Jakubiak, who got into the Sejm from the PiS lists, have already established the Kukiz’15 parliamentary circle, thus not joining the PiS parliamentary caucus.

Marek Pek, a PiS senator, told Polish state-owned Radio Three on Wednesday that PiS would seek solemn declarations from the allied groupings.

“It would be good for all our smaller entities that make up the United Right to finally decide whether they are with us,” Pek said.

“Now we are most likely to be in opposition, so it is important that we also count ourselves at the beginning, to see who is with us on programme and ideology terms, and not opportunistically,” he added.

He reiterated that PiS should remain the dominant force in the United Right, and that it is necessary “to know one’s place in the ranks.”