Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 6.6 percent year on year in October from 8.2 percent year on year in September, stats office GUS data showed.

The earlier flash estimate of the stats office showed a 6.5 percent year-on-year CPI in October.

In monthly terms, Poland’s consumer prices increased by 0.3 percent in October, while in September they were down by 0.4 percent compared to August.