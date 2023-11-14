Tusk says most recent decisions by ex-ruling party will be overturned

According to Tusk (pictured), recent statements made by Duda and Morawiecki have clearly shown that PiS has no chance of forming a government "and we all know it, Mr President knows it well too – but it is a play for time."

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Donald Tusk, the leader of Poland’s largest opposition grouping, has said that most, if not all, of the final decisions made by the outgoing Law and Justice (PiS) government will be annulled.

Tusk, who is expected to become the prime minister of the government formed out of three opposition groupings, added that PiS took the decisions to safeguard its interests as it prepares to leave office.

Although PiS won the largest share of the vote in the October 15 elections, it lacks the parliamentary majority to remain in power.

But on Monday, President Andrzej Duda officially chose PiS’s Mateusz Morawiecki to form the next government despite the fact his chances of winning a vote of confidence in a parliament now dominated by his opponents are close to none, and that all the other parties have ruled out supporting him.

“Today, we had further nominations, grabbing the last positions, using money. Here you can see that they are still very efficient and more and more uneasy,” Tusk said on Tuesday following a parliamentary debate.

“Certainly some, most, or maybe all decisions, those from the last few days, will be invalidated, because they are made only to protect their backs,” he said.