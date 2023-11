Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s GDP growth in the third quarter of 2023 likely reached 0.4 percent year on year and 1.4 percent quarter on quarter, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Tuesday.

Economists surveyed by PAP Biznes expected a 0.3-percent annual GDP increase in July-September 2023.

The stats office will release full data on the third-quarter GDP growth on November 30.