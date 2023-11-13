Poland’s C/A surplus up y/y in September says central bank

Poland’s current account surplus amounted to EUR 394 million at the end of September 2023, up from EUR 299 million in August 2023 versus market expectations for EUR 46 million, according to central bank figures released on Monday.

Market analysts surveyed by PAP offered median forecast for a EUR 46-million surplus.

Poland recorded a EUR 801-million surplus in the trade of goods in September, with a EUR 3.03-billion surplus in services.

The country recorded a EUR 3.26-billion deficit in primary income and a EUR 176-million deficit in secondary income.

Exports of goods in September 2023 went up by 7.2 percent year on year and imports increased by 5.5 percent from August 2023.