Kidawa-Blonska elected Senate speaker

Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska of the Civic Coalition (KO) opposition party has been elected speaker of the new Senate, upper house of Polish parliament.

During the session of the new Senate, which convened for the first time on Monday following October’s general elections, Kidawa-Blonska was supported by 66 senators.

The Law and Justice (PiS) party, which won the elections but got only 34 seats in the Senate, submitted the candidacy of Bogdan Pek. He was supported by 33 senators.

Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska was a candidate for Senate speaker put forward by three main opposition groupings, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), the Third Way alliance, consisting of Poland 2050 and the Polish People’s Party (PSL), and the New Left, which together won collectively 61 seats in a 100-seat upper house of parliament in the October 15 elections and have signed a coalition deal to form Poland’s next government.

Kidawa-Blonska is to hold the position until November 13, 2025. In the second half of the Senate’s term, in accordance with the coalition agreement, she will be replaced by a person put forward by the Civic Coalition (KO).

The KO has 41 senators, the Third Way – 11, and the New Left – nine. Five seats have been taken by independent senators.