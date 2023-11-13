President addresses new Senate

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has called on the Senate during an inaugural sitting of the upper house of parliament to be co-responsible for the condition of Poland.

“…You are taking upon yourselves co-responsibility for the condition of our state, for the content and quality of its laws, for its dignity, strength, security and prosperous development as well as for the quality and lasting nature of ties connecting the Polish people at home and abroad,” Duda said in his opening address at the Senate on Monday.

Having wished new senators successes, Duda said that the evaluation of the Senate of the 11th term of office would depend on their work and commitment.

“I believe the current Senate will earn a positive rating,” the president stated, adding that this would surely strengthen the respect due to Poland as a democratic state of law.

The incumbent socially-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party won 34 seats in the Senate following the October 15 general election, the Civic Coalition (KO) – 41, the Third Way, consisting of Poland 2050 and the Polish People’s Party (PSL) – 11 and the New Left – nine seats. Five seats have been taken by independent senators.

The KO, the Third Way and the New Left signed on Friday a coalition agreement paving the way to the formation of a new government and together they hold a strong majority in both houses of parliament.