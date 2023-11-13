Morawiecki calls on MPs to guard Poland’s sovereignty

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, who now becomes acting prime minister, has said that the main duty of parliament is to defend Poland’s sovereignty.

Morawiecki submitted his government’s resignation in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, on Monday as the country prepares for a possible government led by parties who were in the opposition.

The new Sejm convened for the first time at noon following elections in October.

During his speech Morawiecki addressed the newly elected MPs, saying that two days ago on November 11 Poland celebrated the 105th anniversary of regaining its independence.

“It reminds us of the fact that our independence must be taken care of, must be respected, sought after,” he said.

“We all vowed to guard our sovereignty, so this is our duty as parliamentarians.”