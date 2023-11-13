Incumbent government formally stands down

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has formally handed in his government’s resignation during the first sitting of Poland’s new parliament since October’s general election.

The prime minister is bound by the Polish constitution to formally end his government’s rule at the first sitting of the newly elected Sejm, the lower house of parliament.

In a televised speech last week, President Andrzej Duda announced that following consultations with party leaders, he had decided to entrust Morawiecki with the responsibility of forming the next government.

Morawiecki’s party, Law and Justice, won the most votes in the October 15 election but failed to secure sufficient seats for a parliamentary majority.

Duda is expected to formally invite Morawiecki to form a government on Monday evening. If he is unable to muster a majority and win a vote of confidence within two weeks, parliament will vote to forward an alternative head of government.