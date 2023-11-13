PO greenlights coalition deal

Marcin Kierwinski presented the PO Council with a resolution to form a government coalition. The move follows the signing on Friday of the agreement, which should pave the way for the formation of a new government.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The National Council of Civic Platform (PO), Poland’s biggest opposition party, has unanimously accepted a coalition agreement with the two other main opposition groupings, a PO MP has said.

“The formation of a government coalition by Civic Coalition (Civic Platform, Modern, Polish Initiative, The Greens), the Third Way (Poland 2050, Polish People’s Party) and the New Left is approved,” said the resolution.

In the general election held on October 15, the three opposition groupings secured a total of 248 seats in the 460-seat parliament. Subsequently, they requested the president’s permission to establish a new government, aiming to replace the current socially-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, which holds 194 seats.

President Andrzej Duda decided to give the responsibility of forming the new government to the incumbent prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki.

However, he may struggle form a government given that no other party has said it is prepared to work with PiS. This leaves the door open to the united opposition to take office.