First meeting of new Polish parliament to start Monday

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The Sejm, the lower house of parliament, will start its inaugural meeting on Monday at noon following the October 15 general election.

The governing Law and Justice party emerged from the election with the most votes but three opposition groupings, Civic Coalition, the centre-right Third Way and The New Left, which have since struck a coalition agreement, won the majority of the seats.

The sitting is being attended by President Andrzej Duda, who will address the house, and Mateusz Morawiecki, the current prime minister, who will tender the resignation of his cabinet. In accordance with the Polish Constitution, the prime minister resigns during the first sitting of a new Sejm.

The inaugural meeting will be presided over by Senior Speaker of the Sejm Marek Sawicki from the Polish People’s Party. He was appointed by the president from among the oldest MPs.

During the first part of the sitting, the 460 newly elected MPs will take an oath.

During the second part of the sitting, the Chamber will elect the new speaker of the Sejm and deputy speakers.