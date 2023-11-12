New Left authorities unanimously approve coalition deal

The New Left authorities have unanimously accepted a coalition agreement paving the way to the formation of a new government, a New Left co-chairman has said.

“The New Left’s National Council has adopted a resolution approving the coalition deal with the Civic Coalition (KO) and The Third Way (consisting of Poland 2050 and the Polish People’s Party – PAP),” Wlodzimierz Czarzasty, the grouping’s co-chairman, announced on Sunday.

Czarzasty added that the resolution had been supported by 140 party representatives, with no votes against.

“We believe that the possibility of entering the government by The New Left and taking upon ourselves the responsibility for Poland and for the situation in our country is for us the most important thing,” Czarzasty said.

The coalition agreement paving the way to the formation of a new government was initialed on Friday by Donald Tusk, the head of Civic Platform (PO), Szymon Holownia, the head of Poland 2050, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the head of the Polish People’s Party (PSL), and Wlodzimierz Czarzasty and Robert Biedron, the New Left leaders.

The three opposition groupings collectively won 248 seats in a 460-seat parliament in the general election on October 15 and asked the president to allow them to form a government and replace the incumbent socially-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, which won 194 seats.

President Andrzej Duda decided to nominate the incumbent prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki as the head of the new government following the general election.