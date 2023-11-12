First Poles leave Gaza for Egypt says security official

Jacek Siewiera/X

A group of first Polish citizens stranded in the Gaza Strip has crossed the Rafah border crossing and has arrived in Egypt, a senior Polish security official has said.

“The air forces, in accordance with the decision of the president, are ready for a transport operation,” Jacek Siewiera, head of the National Security Bureau (BBN), reported on the X platform on Sunday.

President Andrzej Duda has recently decided to use the Polish Military Contingent in Egypt to help in the evacuation of Polish citizens entrapped in the Gaza Strip.

“First Polish citizens have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. This is a huge success of the staff of the Polish embassies in Tel Aviv, Ramallah, Cairo and the Polish Foreign Ministry, who spare no effort to help Poles leave as soon as possible the war zone,” the Foreign Ministry wrote on X on Sunday.

Siewiera said in Israel on Saturday that “there are Polish citizens in the Gaza Strip. There are over 25 persons who had been in the Gaza Strip before the terrorist attack. One of them, Alex Danzig, is being held hostage.”

Siewiera and Presidential Minister Wojciech Kolarski met in Israel on Saturday with a delegation of the National Security Council.

Egypt has allowed hundreds of foreign passport holders and medical patients to exit through its Rafah crossing. It has also allowed hundreds of trucks loaded with food and medicine — but no fuel — to enter, but aid workers say it’s nowhere near enough to meet the mounting needs.